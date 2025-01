TEN PERCENT OF Vodafone’s mobile network sites are off air, the company has said this morning.

Much of the telecommunications company’s network is now relying on battery back-up and generators to remain operational, network director Sheila Kavanagh told RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland.

At least 96,000 of Vodafone’s broadband customers have lost their connection as a result of power outages, Kavanagh said.

There are 560,000 homes without power due to extensive damage to the electricity network.

Despite the loss of 10% of the mobile network, Kavanagh said it was “holding up quite well” given the extent of Storm Éowyn and the “unprecedented damage” it has caused.

Kaganagh said field teams will not be dispatched to deal with the storm’s impact on Vodafone’s network until it’s safe to do so, but she said this would happen as quickly as possible.

