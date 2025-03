AN ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP that cleans up waste in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains has said it has seen a 22% increase in the volume of illegal dumping.

Protecting Uplands and Rural Environments (Pure), which removes waste from sites used for illegal dumping, said it collected 146,580kg of waste from 890 spots in 2024.

It marked a 22% increase on the 120,000kg it found and removed in 2023.

It noted, however, that the volume of waste in recent years is still lower than the group’s busiest-ever year in 2008.

The group said it encountered a particularly large number of illegal dumping sites last year, including one “large-scale illegal dumping incident” that it cleaned up that involved 8,000kg of construction and demolition waste.

“We were extremely busy in 2024 and in the first four months we removed 60,000kg of illegally dumped waste, which is an increase compared to previous years,” said Pure Manager Ian Davis in a statement.

Davis said the group “responded to several large scale illegal dumping incidents with many of the sites containing mixed waste including, cement blocks, timber, pallets, couches, sofas, tables, beds, mattresses, cabinets, chairs, toys, clothes, carpets, presses, fridges, TVs, washing machines – the list is endless”.

“Although we did see an increase in dumping recorded in 2024, it is worth noting that when you compare last year to 2008, which was our busiest year, when we removed 440 tonnes (440,000kg), 2024 represents a 67% reduction in illegal dumping in Wicklow/Dublin Uplands,” he said.

“We have made huge progress in reducing illegal dumping, but we know that we cannot become complacent, and it is vital that we continue to monitor the situation and ensure that we remove illegal dumping quickly from the landscape – because we know that, Dumping causes Dumping.’”