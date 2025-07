EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT Ursula von der Leyen is set to travel to Strasbourg, France today to address MEPs before a no-confidence vote in the European Parliament on Thursday.

If successful, the European Parliament would censure the European Commission and oust von der Leyen and her 26 commissioners.

While the vote is unlikely to pass, it highlights a growing tension between politicians within Brussels.

A motion for censure was agreed to and tabled by parliamentary group leaders on Thursday evening after it was proposed by right-wing MEP Gheorghe Pipera.

Pipera proposed the no-confidence motion over a recently annulled commission decision that denied a journalist access to text messages between von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The European Union’s General Court sided with The New York Time’s case in May, rejecting the commission’s decision to deny access to the messages. It has been alleged that texts were key to securing vaccines during the pandemic.

A debate will take place after 4pm Irish time in the European Parliament’s hemicycle in Strasbourg today, where MEPs are meeting for their monthly plenary session to thrash out and vote on new legislation.

Politico reports that von der Leyen plans to bring all 26 of her commission college members, including Ireland’s Michael McGrath, with her while she addresses MEPs to show unity among the EU’s executive ranks.

It is likely that her address will focus on the need for stability in the current political climate of tariffs from the US, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Israel’s war in Gaza and economic actions in the EU, such as single market and competitiveness reform.

The vote comes at a critical point for the EU, which is facing devastating tariffs from the US this week, unless a deal is reached, as it attempts to refocus spending between member states’ economies to become more self-sufficient.

While von der Leyen launched policies around economic reform, military spending and climate issues with relative success, the German politician’s support for Israel has caused a lasting tension between herself and support from Irish members.

Fine Gael, a member of von der Leyen’s European People’s Party, has confirmed that it will be rejecting the motion for censure. Fianna Fáil MEPs, Labour’s Aodhán Ó Ríordáin and independent Michael McNamara have said they will decide after today’s debate.

Sinn Féin MEPs and Independent Ireland’s Ciaran Mullooly have said they will accept the censure motion on Thursday. Independent Luke Ming Flanagan, who is generally opposed to von der Leyen, has yet to indicate his voting intention.

Irish MEPs in July last year largely opposed a second von der Leyen term over her stance on Israel’s war in Gaza, among other issues. During her speech to MEPs before her reelection last year, she called for a ceasefire in Gaza for the first time.

In the same speech, she vowed to be tougher on migration and boost Europe’s defence spending. She also pledged to take action to increase the EU’s housing delivery through widespread changes to economic policy and spending rules.

Von der Leyen will today address members for 15 minutes before hearing from the five parliamentary group leaders, who each will be given five minutes to outline their group’s position.

As political groupings do not operate a strict whip system, individual members will also be given an opportunity to address the parliament for one minute each. MEPs will then vote on Thursday to accept or reject the motion for censure.

With reporting by Jane Matthews