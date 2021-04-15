Four new walk-in Covid-19 test centres will open this week

A FURTHER FOUR walk-in Covid-19 test centres for asymptomatic people are opening up later this week.

Three of the centres will be located in Dublin and the fourth one will be located in Cahir, Co Tipperary.

The temporary testing centres will allow people who don’t have symptoms of Covid-19 to get a free test without having to contact their GP first.

The HSE is opening the walk-in centres in areas where the number of positive cases are particularly high.

The new Dublin-based walked in test centres will be based in Coolock, the Liberties and Tallaght:

The Coolock centre will be located in Parnells GAA Club, Main Street, Coolock (Eircode D05 H2W0). It will open tomorrow to Thursday, 22 April.

The Liberties test centre will be based in St Catherine’s Community Sports Centre Marrowbone Lane, The Liberties (Eircode D08 W5WC). It will be open from Saturday, 17 April to Thursday, 22 April.

The Tallaght centre will be located in Tallaght Stadium (Eircode D24 FNK6). It will be open from Sunday, 18 April to Thursday, 22 April.

In addition, the walk-in test centre which is based in Cumann Naomh Peregrine, Blakestown Road, Mulhuddart (Eircode D15 PW80) will remain open for a further 5 days.

The centre in Cahir, Co Tipperary will be based in:

Cahir Primary Care Centre, Barnora, Cashel Road (Eircode E21 KF83). It will be open from Saturday, 17 April to Wednesday, 21 April.

All test centres will open daily from 11am to 7pm.

As of yesterday evening, over 30,000 people have availed of Covid-19 testing in the walk-in centres nationwide.

The positivity rate to date is 2.78%, which equates to 840 people testing positive for Covid-19 as a result of getting tested at one of these centres.

People over the age of 16 can avail of the walk-in test centres if they don’t have symptoms but wish to get tested, live within 5km of the centre and have not tested positive for Covid-19 in the last six months.

Those who attend the walk-in clinics must bring photo ID and provide a mobile phone number so the HSE can contact them with test results.

People who have common symptoms of Covid-19 are asked not to go to the walk-in test centres. These symptoms include a high temperature, a new cough, shortness of breath or a loss or change of your sense of smell or taste.

The HSE is asking people who have any of those symptoms to self-isolate (stay in your room) and phone a GP straight away. The GP will then advise whether a free Covid-19 test is needed.