Minister urges public to 'have some cop on' and to stay back from Wally the Walrus

JUNIOR HERITAGE MINISTER Malcolm Noonan has urged members of the public to keep their distance from Wally the Walrus.

Wally was originally spotted lounging on rocks at Valentia Island back in March, before being seen off the coast of several other European countries, including England, France and Spain over the course of several months.

The more recent sightings occurred first near Clonea Strand in Co Waterford earlier this month and then around Courtmacsherry and Clonakilty Bay in West Cork in recent days.

He has been spotted resting on several boats, resulting in some of them being heavily damaged. Hundreds of people have been drawn to the area to see the animal.

However, experts have said that the Arctic walrus is likely distressed at being so far from home.

Minister Noonan urged the public to “have some cop on”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

He said: “While it’s understandable that many people are excited about the presence of a walrus on the Irish coast, we must remember that this is a wild animal and it should be respected,” Minister Noonan said. “I’m appealing to everyone not to get close and only view it from a distance. This is for the animal’s sake, but also for your own, as there may be risks from a water safety perspective where large numbers of people are congregating on the water.

“Walruses are not a protected species under the Wildlife Act, it’s basically the same as a fox or rabbit under the law, so it’s up to people to cop on and have consideration for this poor wild animal, which is a long way from home. Leave it alone and if you must go and see it, use binoculars.”