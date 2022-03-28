#Open journalism No news is bad news

Food safety warning issued over reports of counterfeit Wonka bars being sold in Ireland

The FSAI has warned the counterfeit chocolate may be unsafe to eat.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 28 Mar 2022, 2:25 PM
Image: FSAI
Image: FSAI

PEOPLE ARE BEING warned not to buy or eat Wonka branded chocolate bars due to an increase in reports that counterfeit bars bearing the brand name are being sold in Ireland. 

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has warned the counterfeit chocolate may be unsafe to eat as there is a possibility that they may not have been produced in line with food safety, hygiene and/or food traceability legal requirements to protect public health.

Some examples of the issues identified to date with these counterfeit Wonka branded chocolate bars include:

  • Failure to provide an accurate ingredients list, for example, undeclared ingredients and allergens on the label
  • False business name and address on the label
  • The rewrapping of various shop bought or homemade chocolate bars in Wonka wrappers
  • Unregistered food businesses selling products online

FSAI chief executive Dr Pamela Byrne has urged consumers to be aware of the possible risks posed by these counterfeit chocolate bars.

“The FSAI is working closely with the food inspectors in the Environmental Health Service of the HSE to ensure any counterfeit Wonka branded chocolate bars where there is a known or suspected consumer health risk are removed from sale,” Dr Byrne said.

“Consumers have a right to safe food and counterfeit foodstuffs will be pursued using the legal powers available to us.”

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

