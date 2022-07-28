Warning issued to bathers after Lion's Mane jellyfish spotted at east coast beaches

A WARNING HAS been issued to beachgoers after Lion’s Mane jellyfish were spotted at beaches on the east coast.

Fingal County Council has urged bathers to be extra vigilant on beaches where the jellyfish have been sighted.

The Lion’s Mane jellyfish, which can reach a diameter of up to two metres, has increased in number along the Irish coast over the last several years.

The Council has advised that conditions for the jellyfish are ideal from the middle of August until the second week of September, leading to a “noticeable increase” in their numbers on beaches and in the water.

Its tentacles give a painful sting that can cause nausea, sweating, cramps, headaches and other symptoms.

Even if the jellyfish is dead and washed up on the beach, the venom stays in their tentacles for a few days.

“With so many long trailing tentacles there is a chance you could still get stung, even when you try not to swim near them. Also, fragments of the lion’s mane jellyfish’s tentacles that break off in the water will sting you, even if they’re no longer attached to the jellyfish,” the Council said.

It said that anyone who is stung should remove any attached tentacles with a gloved hand, stick, or towel and rinse the affected area with sea-water. People can then bathe the area in warm to hot water when they get home.

People can also apply a cold pack wrapped in a t-shirt or another piece of cloth to the area.

The public is advised to seek medical attention for any serious symptoms.