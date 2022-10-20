Ireland continues to pump poorly treated sewage into rivers and lakes nationwide

A REPORT ISSUED from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has found that Ireland is failing to adhere to wastewater guidelines set down by the EU with many of our rivers and lakes being pumped with poorly treated sewage.

According to the study, just 51% of sewage was treated to the EU standards set to protect our environment, well below the EU average of 90%.

The EPA said that works to eliminate raw sewage flowing into seas and rivers from 32 towns and villages have commenced or are due to start by 2024 and that Irish Water “has no clear plan to improve treatment at 27 priority areas where waste water discharges are impacting on rivers, lakes and coastal waters”.

The full report, which can be viewed here shows that the treatment of sewage at many areas “is still not as good as it needs to be”.

Launching the report, Dr Tom Ryan, EPA Director said: “This report shows that targeting investment at the priority areas identified by the EPA is delivering improvements in water quality, and the elimination of raw sewage discharges from Cobh and Castletownbere in Cork are good examples of progress.

“However, it will take a high level of sustained investment over the next two decades to bring all treatment systems across the country up to the required standard to protect the environment and public health.”

The EPA said the nation’s largest treatment plant at Ringsend in Dublin is overloaded and is failing to consistently treat sewage to the required standards. A major upgrade of the plant began in 2018 and is due to be completed in 2025.

The EPA said it has identified several areas which they have deemed a priority to protecting the nation’s waters.

Advertisement

“It will take many years and a multi-billion euro investment to get all treatment systems up to standard. As all the problems cannot be dealt with in the short term, the available resources must be directed where they are most needed and will bring the greatest benefits, ” a statement from the body said.

The EPA identified the following as the priority areas:

32 towns and villages were still discharging raw sewage into our environment every day in mid-2022. Three of these, Duncannon, Arthurstown and Ballyhack in County Wexford were connected into a new treatment plant in August 2022 and testing of the new plant is ongoing.

towns and villages were still discharging raw sewage into our environment every day in mid-2022. Three of these, Duncannon, Arthurstown and Ballyhack in County Wexford were connected into a new treatment plant in August 2022 and testing of the new plant is ongoing. 12 large towns and cities did not treat sewage to EU standards set to protect the environment.

large towns and cities did not treat sewage to EU standards set to protect the environment. 38 areas where waste water discharges are having an adverse impact on rivers, lakes, estuaries and coastal waters. Irish Water has no clear action plan or time frame to improve treatment at 27 of these.

Noel Byrne, EPA Programme Manager said: “Sixteen years after the final deadline to comply, half of Ireland’s sewage is still not treated to the standards set to protect the environment. It is particularly concerning to see some towns such as Ballymote in Sligo failing in 2021, despite having the necessary treatment infrastructure and meeting the standards in 2020.

“This highlights the need for improved vigilance and oversight by Irish Water to make sure treatment infrastructure is always operated at its optimum.”

Irish Water

Responding to the report, Irish Water said it has reached several milestones in recent years in relation to waste water.

It said that €367 million has been invested in wastewater infrastructure in 2021, 60% of raw sewage discharges have been eliminated and that there is 93% compliance with the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive.

Irish Water’s Infrastructure Delivery Director Brian Sheehan said, “Irish Water is committed to protecting and enhancing our natural environment by ensuring the highest standards are applied to wastewater treatment throughout Ireland.

“We have prioritised key programmes such as the elimination of raw sewage and upgrading of existing infrastructure. This approach is focussed on the catchments where wastewater is a significant pressure on water quality and where the investment of public money will make a meaningful difference to overall water quality.”

The Noteworthy investigative team are crowdfunding an in-depth project to examine how water pollution – including from wastewater – is impacting sea swimmers. Support their work here.