THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland has issued a recall order for several batches of Comeragh still and sparkling water products dueto the “possible presence of visible particles”.

It said that this was due to “potential damage” in the bottling facility.

Recall notices will be dislpayed at point-of-sale in Aldi locations.

Advertisement

The products include Comeragh Irish Still Spring Water 5L; Comeragh Still Irish Still Spring Water 6x2L; Comeragh Sparkling Irish Spring Water 6x2L; Cmeragh Still Irish Spring Water 24x500ml.

The notice includes all best-before dates of these products up to and including best-before 06/02/2026.

All the products are bottled by Classic Water Company.

The FSAI has asked that retailers “remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point of sale”.

Consumers are advised not to drink the implicated batches.