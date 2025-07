A NEW YORK-BASED businessman has been charged in connection with the crash that killed Michael O’Sullivan in Co Waterford on Wednesday.

The crash, which involved a motorcycle and a car, occurred in Monvoy in Tramore at around 7.40pm on Wednesday evening.

The motorcyclist, Michael O’Sullivan, was brought to University Hospital Waterford where he passed away yesterday.

He was then named locally as Michael O’Sullivan (55) from Cullencastle, Tramore, Waterford. In a statement his family thanked the emergency services for their help.

“The O’Sullivan family would like to thank with great appreciation all the emergency services medical carers and all the staff in University Hospital Waterford who helped tirelessly supporting Michael before he passed,” they said.

Tributes were paid to Mr O’Sullivan online.

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene and has been charged in connection with the incident. He appeared before a special sitting of Waterford District Court yesterday evening.

Advertisement

Businessman John Fitzgibbon (67), with an address given as New York, US, appeared before Judge John Cheatle.

Addressing the court, Mr O’Sullivan’s sister Claire O’Sullivan said her brother was a beloved father and grandfather with decades of experience driving motorcycles. She told the court: “I’m using this time to advocate for a person who died this morning.”

She described him as a “model husband, model father”.

Judge Cheatle set bail at €10,000 and ordered the defendant to surrender both his Irish and American passports. The bail is to be paid to Judge Cheatle on Tuesday. Relatives of Mr Fitzgibbon both swore an oath to act as independent sureties for him while the proceedings are ongoing.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for anyone with information regarding the crash to come forward. They have called on anyone who was in the Monvoy Cross area between 7.30pm and 7.50pm and who may have witnessed the incident to contact investigating gardaí.

Specifically, they have asked any road users who were travelling in the area and may have footage, including dash cam footage, to make this footage available to gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at the Tramore Garda Station on 051 391620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Michael O’Sullivan is survived by his wife Lillian, his son Nicholas, his daughters Fiona, Heather and Rebecca. His remains will repose at The Family Home, Cullencastle, Tramore on Monday the 14 July from 5pm until 7pm.

His Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday, 15 July at 10am at The Church of the Holy Cross, Tramore. A private cremation will take place on Wednesday 16 July.