Man in his 60s stabbed at house in Waterford

A MAN IN is 60s was stabbed during an incident in Co Waterford yesterday evening.
The incident happened at a house in St Herblain Park at approximately 7.30pm.
The man was taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for non-life-threatening Injuries.
A man in his 20s was arrested by gardaí in relation to the incident and was taken to Waterford Garda Station.
He was later released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
