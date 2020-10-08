Man in his 60s stabbed at house in Waterford

A MAN IN is 60s was stabbed during an incident in Co Waterford yesterday evening.

The incident happened at a house in St Herblain Park at approximately 7.30pm.

The man was taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for non-life-threatening Injuries.

A man in his 20s was arrested by gardaí in relation to the incident and was taken to Waterford Garda Station.

He was later released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).