Wind-chill and 'significant' snowfall possible next week due to Scandinavian airflows

On the left below is a probabilistic representation of max & min temperatures for Dublin from the ECMWF's ENSEMBLE forecast system. It shows a high amount of certainty that we're in for some very cold days from Sunday onwards. But how long it will last? 🥶 ☃️ pic.twitter.com/822cXerlxK — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 3, 2021

COLD AIR FROM eastern Europe is set to bring very cold weather into next week with falls of snow expected.

Met Éireann is forecasting that “significant accumulations” of snow are possible but Head of Forecasting Evelyn Cusack has said there is still uncertainly about exactly how much snow to expect.

The UK’s Met Office is also predicting that the cold Scandinavian air that is currently affecting parts of Scotland will move in a north-easterly direction over England and parts of Ireland over the weekend.

Parts of Scotland may see an additional 50 cm snow by the end of Saturday and an Orange warning is in place in Scotland this weekend.

Met Éireann currently has no snow warnings in operation for this weekend but is predicting cold temperatures of between 1 to 5 degrees on Sunday that will feel colder due to a wind-chill factor.

The level of snow is also likely to be affected by the track of low pressure systems to the west of Ireland and how they develop closer to the weekend.

Met Éireann expects to be able to deliver a great level of certainty tomorrow with regards expected snowfalls.

Expect to see loads of “Beast from the East” headlines over the coming days but this isn’t a real beast, certainly very cold with potential for snow. However I don’t think we should jump to scaring many people already isolated and living alone in remote areas. pic.twitter.com/QK2yuz2BFL — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) February 3, 2021

“Frost and ice will develop widely on Sunday night with scattered snow showers in eastern counties,” Met Éireann says in its nationwide forecast.

“Current indications suggest it will stay very cold into next week with widespread frost and ice. Falls of sleet and snow are expected, especially in Leinster, with significant accumulations possible.”