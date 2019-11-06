More flooding expected as Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for Dublin region

MET ÉIREANN HAS a Status Yellow rainfall warning for five counties in the greater Dublin region.

The warning is in place for Dublin, Meath, Wicklow, Kildare and Louth, and is effective from 6pm this evening until 9 o’clock on Thursday night.

It is the second time a warning has been issued for the five counties this week, following a 13-hour alert on Monday.

The forecaster has warned the public to expect heavy rain and possible spot flooding in parts while the latest warning is in place.

The Road Safety Authority advises drivers to avoid crossing roads covered in water, saying they should use alternative routes or to wait until water levels drop.

Motorists are reminded that they should drive one car at a time if roads are partially flooded, and that if roads are near a river that has burst its banks, they should be avoided entirely because the current could be strong enough to carry vehicles away.

Earlier this week, heavy rainfall caused increased turbidity (cloudy water containing suspended particles) at the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant, leading to a boil water notice for more than 600,000 people in the greater Dublin area.

It is not known whether the latest warning will cause the boil water notice to be extended, and TheJournal.ie has asked Irish Water for comment.

Meanwhile, it will be showery in other parts of the country and heavy rain will move across from the west from this afternoon, with top temperatures of between 7 and 10 degrees Celsius.

Tonight will see some clear spells develop, but it will be misty and mostly cloudy, with a mix of showers and longer bursts of rain, as well as drier and clearer conditions away from eastern counties.

Tomorrow will be cold and breezy, with further outbreaks of rain across much of Leinster and east Munster.

However, it will be brighter towards the western half of the country, with sunny spells and scattered showers, but a few heavy in Atlantic coastal counties, with top temperatures of between 7 and 10 degrees.