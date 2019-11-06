This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 6 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

More flooding expected as Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for Dublin region

The warning becomes effective at 6pm this evening.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 6 Nov 2019, 11:17 AM
1 hour ago 7,709 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4881222
Image: Shutterstock/High Voltage
Image: Shutterstock/High Voltage

MET ÉIREANN HAS a Status Yellow rainfall warning for five counties in the greater Dublin region.

The warning is in place for Dublin, Meath, Wicklow, Kildare and Louth, and is effective from 6pm this evening until 9 o’clock on Thursday night.

It is the second time a warning has been issued for the five counties this week, following a 13-hour alert on Monday.

The forecaster has warned the public to expect heavy rain and possible spot flooding in parts while the latest warning is in place.

The Road Safety Authority advises drivers to avoid crossing roads covered in water, saying they should use alternative routes or to wait until water levels drop.

Motorists are reminded that they should drive one car at a time if roads are partially flooded, and that if roads are near a river that has burst its banks, they should be avoided entirely because the current could be strong enough to carry vehicles away.

Earlier this week, heavy rainfall caused increased turbidity (cloudy water containing suspended particles) at the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant, leading to a boil water notice for more than 600,000 people in the greater Dublin area.

It is not known whether the latest warning will cause the boil water notice to be extended, and TheJournal.ie has asked Irish Water for comment.

Meanwhile, it will be showery in other parts of the country and heavy rain will move across from the west from this afternoon, with top temperatures of between 7 and 10 degrees Celsius.

Tonight will see some clear spells develop, but it will be misty and mostly cloudy, with a mix of showers and longer bursts of rain, as well as drier and clearer conditions away from eastern counties.

Tomorrow will be cold and breezy, with further outbreaks of rain across much of Leinster and east Munster.

However, it will be brighter towards the western half of the country, with sunny spells and scattered showers, but a few heavy in Atlantic coastal counties, with top temperatures of between 7 and 10 degrees.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie