THE WEATHER IS expected to turn wet and windy tomorrow night as the remnants of Hurricane Ernesto make their way to Ireland’s shores.

Met Éireann is predicting heavy and persistent rain with a chance of flooding as the tail end of Ernest passes eastwards over the country.

On top of the rain, the forecaster said there will be strong, gusty southerly winds that is expected to ease as the rain clears.

Lowest temperatures are expected to be between 12 and 16 degrees.

The last of the overnight rain and strong winds will clear from the east of the country early on Thursday morning, Met Éireann said.

Thursday afternoon will be largely dry with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures will be between 16 and 19 degrees.