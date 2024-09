THE TEMPERATURE MAY have taken a dive this week but Sunday looks set to be warm.

Met Éireann is forecasting temperatures of between 16 and 19 degrees, an improvement on today’s 13 degrees. Monday and Tuesday next week are predicted to be warmer again, with temperatures expected to reach the low 20s.

In the meantime, the forecaster has said today will be cool and bright, with plenty of sunshine. But temperatures are set to drop down to between 1 and 4 degrees tonight, with some mist and even the possibility of frost.

Tomorrow will be mostly dry again with sunny spells and some patchy drizzle in the west.

Highest temperatures tomorrow afternoon are expected to be between 12 and 16 degrees.

Saturday is expected to be cloudy and breezy but mild, with highest temperatures between 14 and 17 degrees.