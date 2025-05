HAVE YOU ANY plans for the bank holiday weekend? Well, you might want to bring a raincoat on the off-chance that you get caught in the showers forecast to be scattered across the weekend.

The rest of the bank holiday, extending into early next week, is expected to be unsettled with rain or showers each day. Blustery conditions at times are also forecast.

Today will hold sunny spells and scattered showers for the rest of the day, with moderate to fresh southwest winds and highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees.

Early tonight, “showery outbreaks” of rain will move into the west and northwest before gradually spreading east overnight. Heavy rain will fall in the west and north overnight, Met Éireann have said, which should ease and become patchier towards the morning time. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees with westerly winds are forecast for tonight.

Bank holiday Sunday will be “breezy with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers”, with the showers said to be more frequent over the northern half of the country. Further south will experience more sunshine. Highest temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees are expected with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Sunday night will be largely dry with clear spells, as any showers become isolated early in the night. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in light southwesterly winds.

Monday will start mostly dry with sunny spells and isolated showers, becoming cloudier during the morning and afternoon as rain pushes into western areas. Later in the afternoon and evening the rain will spread eastwards and turn heavy in places. It is said to turn windy with “strong and gusty” southwest winds developing. Despite this, highest temperatures are forecast to be between 13 and 17 degrees.

The night will begin wet with widespread rain. The rain will gradually clear into the Irish Sea, with scattered showers and clear spells following behind. Lowest temperatures are expected to be between 7 to 10 degrees.