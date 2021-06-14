#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 14 June 2021
Sunshine and lower temperatures forecast for this week but Saturday looks a bit iffy

In a nutshell, it’ll be grand.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 14 Jun 2021, 12:30 PM
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

TEMPERATURES ACROSS THE country are to drop to the mid-to-late teens this week, forecasters have predicted. 

The nation baked in 20+ degree weather over the weekend but although the mercury might dip this week, it looks like it’s going to be a dry enough few days ahead – if not a bit cloudy. 

Forecasters at Met Éireann have said it will not be as warm and humid as previous days with highest temperatures of 14 degrees under cloud in the northwest to 19 degrees in the southeast. 

It’s a similar story for tomorrow as it will remain generally dry with sunny spells over the midlands, east and south tomorrow.

However, it will be cloudier in the southwest, west and north with rain and drizzle spreading from the Atlantic through the morning and afternoon.

Met Éireann said: “Warm and humid over the midlands, east and south with highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees, but cooler elsewhere with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees. Rather breezy too with moderate to fresh southerly winds.”

Unfortunately, it does look like a nasty enough weekend ahead. Rain will likely push in from the west through Saturday, with further rain at times for all areas on Saturday night and Sunday. Breezy at times too with temperatures slightly below average for June.

