Tuesday 6 October 2020
More rain and unsettled weather is on the way

Here’s your forecast for the next few days.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 6 Oct 2020, 7:25 AM
IT IS RAINING in many parts of the country this morning and more unsettled weather is on the way in the coming days.

Met Éireann says widespread showers, some heavy, will continue throughout the day, with longer spells of rain at times.

Sunny spells will develop too and showers will tend to ease towards the evening. Highest temperatures will range from 11 to 15 degrees Celsius in moderate to gusty westerly winds, stronger along coasts.

Showers will continue to ease tonight and become more isolated over much of the country but will still be more frequent in the north and Atlantic coastal counties. Lowest temperatures will range from four to eight degrees.

Tomorrow will begin mainly dry with just some isolated showers. There will be some sunshine but cloud will increase from the southwest ahead of rain arriving in the afternoon, extending northeastwards to most areas during the evening. Temperatures will peak at 11 to 15 degrees.

Persistent and potentially heavy rain is expected in all areas tomorrow night as it continues to track northeastwards, though some dry intervals may develop in southern coastal counties before a further band of rain pushes in from the Atlantic.

Lowest temperatures rill range from seven to 12 degrees, coolest over Ulster, in light to moderate southwesterly winds which will increase fresh to strong on southern coastal counties during the night.

There will be a wet start for most areas on Thursday, but dry and bright conditions in the west will spread eastwards as the rain clears into the Irish Sea by the afternoon with sunny spells and isolated showers following.

There is a chance of some rain and drizzle moving into southern coastal counties towards the evening. Highest temperatures will range from 10 to 13 degrees over the northern half of the country and 14 to 16 degrees further south.

It will be generally dry on Thursday night with some good clear spells. It will be cold with lowest temperatures of two to six degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds, with mist and fog patches developing.

It will remain unsettled with rain and showers this week, Met Éireann says, but there are some indications of it becoming more settled towards the end of the weekend.

