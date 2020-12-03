'Bitterly cold' weather expected as wind and snow warnings are issued

MET ÉIREANN HAS said today will be “bitterly cold” with widespread showers, some of which will be wintry, along with isolated thunderstorms.

Showers will become confined to Atlantic counties later today, with spells of winter sunshine developing. Highest temperatures will reach just three to six degrees.

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning for Donegal is in place until midnight.

Heavy wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected in the county today with reduced visibility and accumulations likely in places.

A Status Yellow wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo will be in place from 11am to 11pm tomorrow. North to northwest winds will strengthen tomorrow, gusting up to 100km/h.

It will remain very cold tonight with widespread frost and some icy stretches. Lowest temperatures will dip to zero in some areas.

Much of the country will be dry but there will be further wintry showers in Atlantic coastal counties, along with isolated thunderstorms, according to Met Éireann.

There will be widespread frost tomorrow with some icy stretches on untreated surfaces.

It’s expected to be a cold and increasingly windy day with sunny spells and further scattered wintry showers, mainly in Atlantic coastal counties at first but affecting many areas by evening.

Highest temperatures will range from four to seven degrees. Tomorrow night will bring scattered showers, some wintry, especially in the north and east. Tempertaures will drop to zero in some places.