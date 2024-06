MET Éireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for nine counties in Ireland, as there is a chance of hail, spot flooding and lightning damage.

The warning is currently in effect until 7 pm this evening, and it applies to Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary and Waterford.

The national forecaster is warning that there is a possibility of hazardous travelling conditions as isolated thunderstorms could cause poor visibility.

The forecast for the rest of the country is for sunny spells as well as rain and the chance of hail. Rain showers should become more isolated further west in the afternoon, with more rain falling in the late afternoon and this evening as clouds start to increase from the Atlantic.

Tonight will see outbreaks of rain and drizzle followed by heavier showers, with some heavy downpour likely in the northwest.

Temperatures are to peak at 16 degrees today and then drop as low as 6 to 9 degrees tonight.

Tomorrow the weather is to also be mixed, with sunny spells and rain showers.