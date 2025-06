THE WEATHER IS to be warm today and though there are to be scattered showers across some parts of the country, it’s going to be dry for the main part.

Highest temperatures could reach between 19 and 25 degrees, and it will be hottest in the east.

We’re not in for another scorcher like yesterday though, which reached 29.6 degrees, making it the hottest day in Ireland since August 2022.

The rain is more likely to come in the southwestern and western parts of the country, as it will be moving in from the Irish sea to parts of the southeast and east too.

There will be a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm for a time, according to Met Éireann.

Tonight, however, is to be dry, with a chance of thunder and rain in some places.

Expect another warm night with temperatures only dropping to between 12 and 15 degrees.

Tomorrow isn’t looking as good. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, with widespread rain showers in the afternoon in the north and northwest.

It will be a cooler, fresher, and breezier day that the weather we’ve been having lately.

The national outlook is for unsettled weather with mild temperatures into the next week, with temperatures generally falling at their highest points in the mid to high teens.

Wear sunscreen!