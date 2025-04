IT IS SET to be a sunny and dry weekend, with warm temperatures continuing into next week and reaching as high as 19 degrees.

Today, Met Éireann is forecasting dry and sunny weather in most places across the country with highest temperatures of 11 to 18 degrees.

It will be coolest in the east and northeast and warmest in the west, with a little bit of cloud at times, mainly in southwestern coastal areas. One or two light showers may occur there.

Tonight temperatures will range from 1 to 7 degrees with largely dry and clear conditions apart from a few isolated patches of mist.

Dry & sunny for most today, just a little bit of cloud at times in southwestern coastal parts, with perhaps one or two light showers there. 🌦️



Highs of 11 to 18 C, coolest in the E & NE and warmest in the west in moderate, occasionally fresh and gusty, easterly winds.🌡️🍃 pic.twitter.com/NPxevny8jt — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 5, 2025

Tomorrow will be dry and sunny again with highest temperatures of 12 to 18 degrees.

It will be warmest in the west and southwest of the country tomorrow with the odd spot of drizzle expected in coastal areas in the southwest.

Tomorrow night, temperatures will range from 1 to 5 degrees with dry weather and mostly clear skies.

Into next week, Met Éireann is forecasting “plenty of sunshine” for Monday with highest temperatures of 13 to 19 degrees.