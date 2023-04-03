Advertisement

Monday 3 April 2023
Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
# Mixed Bag
A dry and bright start to the week ... but wet and cold conditions on the way in coming days
Temperatures on Thursday night are forecast to drop as low as -1 degree.
4.6k
1
1 hour ago

IT’S A DRY and bright start to the week but wet and cold conditions are on the way over the coming days. 

Met Éireann says today will be a dry day for most with a mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells. 

Some spots of light rain and drizzle are expected to occur, most frequent along Atlantic counties, extending further inland in the west and northwest during the afternoon and evening. 

It’s forecast to become cloudy over the western half of the country overnight with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. 

Temperatures in the west are not forecast to fall below 4 to 7 degrees but elsewhere temperatures will fall to between 1 and 5 degrees. 

It’s due to be dry in many areas for much of the day tomorrow with a mix of cloud and some sunny spells. 

A few spots of light rain and drizzle are expected, mainly in the west and northwest. More persistent rain will develop in the west during the afternoon, slowly extending eastwards. 

Tomorrow night is due to be wet as persistent rain extends eastwards across the country by morning, turning heavy in places. 

It’ll be a wet start to the day on Wednesday with widespread rain, heavy in places with localised spot flooding possible. 

A clearance to sunny spells and scattered showers is due to develop in the west by Wednesday afternoon, gradually extending eastwards across the country by evening. 

Temperatures are to drop as low as 1 degree on Wednesday night. 

Looking ahead to Thursday, good sunny spells with just a few light showers are forecast. 

It’s expected to be dry overnight with clear spells. However, temperatures on Thursday night are forecast to drop as low as -1 degree with frost forming in places. 

