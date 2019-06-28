This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Feel free to dive into the weekend because the nice weather should be sticking around

Today’s temperatures will reach between 22 to 27 degrees.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 28 Jun 2019, 11:48 AM
32 minutes ago 1,872 Views 3 Comments
THE FORTYFOOT II2A5943_90574133 A divers at the Forty Foot in Dublin. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

IRELAND IS NOT experiencing the scalding temperatures mainland Europe is dealing with, but we’re still getting the nicest weather of the summer so far. 

Yesterday, Met Éireann recorded the warmest temperature of the year when the mercury reached 28.4 degrees in Shannon Airport. 

Today’s temperatures aren’t predicted to be as high but could sneak up there in places.

Forecasters are predicting a warm and humid day with temperatures of 22 to 27 degrees generally but a few degrees cooler in southern coastal areas. 

The UV index remains very high countrywide but there are currently no weather warnings in place.

PastedImage-97940 This is how Ireland's weather is looking for today.

Tomorrow is predicted to be more mixed with some cloud and sunny spells but temperatures will still remain warm, ranging between 20 to 26 degrees.

Dublin and other eastern areas will be at risk of some heavy showers and thundery downpours that will clear by evening time. 

On Sunday, temperatures will cool and will top out at between 17 to 20 degrees. It’s predicted to be a bright and breezy day with only a few passing showers. 

