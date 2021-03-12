#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 12 March 2021
Hail and isolated thunderstorms forecast today as we're set for wet, windy weekend

There is good news for next week, however, when the weather is set to turn drier and warmer.

By Sean Murray Friday 12 Mar 2021, 9:12 AM
The aftermath of a hail shower in Dublin yesterday.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

TODAY IS SET to feature more heavy downpours with some areas experiencing hail and isolated thunderstorms this morning, Met Éireann has said.

There will also be some sunny spells before cloud increases this afternoon and showers merge to longer spells of rain in western counties.

These spells of rain will then extend eastwards this evening, with the risk of hail or sleet in some areas overnight.

Highest temperatures will range between 5 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh south-westerly winds.

Saturday will be a windy day with a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers again.

Met Éireann said the showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the west and north-west.

It’ll be slightly cooler too, with highest temperatures between 5 to 8 degrees.

Sunday will follow a similar pattern but it will become more settled next week with “drier and milder spring-like conditions expected”. 

Current indications say that it’ll be a mild St Patrick’s Day on Wednesday with highest temperatures between 11 to 16 degrees.

