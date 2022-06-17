#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Friday 17 June 2022
Advertisement

Today could be the hottest day of the year with highs of 22 degrees

Europe is experiencing a hot spell, with a health warning issued in south England.

By Emer Moreau Friday 17 Jun 2022, 1:30 PM
16 minutes ago 1,411 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5793266
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TODAY COULD BE the hottest day of the year in Ireland, with Met Éireann forecasting highs of 22 degrees in the south and southeast.

The national forecaster has said there will be rain moving towards the southeast, but the north will be brighter and drier this afternoon.

The weekend will be slightly cooler but Monday could see temperatures as high as 21 degrees.

Wednesday was the warmest day of the year so far, according to Met Éireann, with one weather station in Leinster recording a temperature of 22.1C.

Europe is experiencing a hot spell at the moment, with parts of the UK expected to sizzle in temperatures of 34 degrees.

The UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office have issued a Heat-Health alert for London, the East of England and the South East.

British firefighters are warning that there is an increased risk of fires due to the heatwave.

London Fire Brigade said it has already attended more than 1,430 grass and open land fires across the city this year.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

This includes grassland, canal and riverbank vegetation, scrubland, parks, playgrounds, crops and woodland.

Around 350 of these were in domestic gardens and LFB said that with prolonged periods of hot weather, there is a concern these numbers will rise.

With reporting from PA

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie