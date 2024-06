TEMPERATURES WILL REACH 23 degrees on Sunday as forecasters in Met Éireann expect the country to have a warm, dry weekend.

Counties in the east and midlands this weekend are expected to have the best of the weather but will experience some scattered showers today first.

The rain will start in the west of the country today and move eastwards, reaching the east coast in the early afternoon. The rain clouds will then clear, making way for sunny spells that are expected to stick around all weekend.

Highest temperatures today will reach 19 degrees with moderate to fresh winds, according to Met Éireann. It will be cooler in the evening as temperatures will drop to lows of 7 degrees.

Advertisement

Saturday morning will be bright and sunny across the country but some patchy rain clouds will develop later during the day in some parts. Don’t let the rain dampen the mood too much, as temperatures will begin to rise tomorrow to highs of 22 degrees.

The dry weather will continue on Saturday night, with clear spells and isolated light showers.

The driest and warmest conditions are expected on Sunday, with sunny spells, light breezes and high temperatures of 23 degrees. Warmest weather will be in the midlands on Sunday and along the east coast.

On Sunday night, highest temperatures aren’t expected to fall below 12 to 14 degrees and it will stay mainly dry.

The heat zap will continue on Monday, as Met Éireann anticipate high temperatures of 24 degrees with dry conditions before cooling in the evening, where temperatures will stay for the remainder of the week.