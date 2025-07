IT WILL BE a warm and dry day for those in the midlands, east and south of the country as temperatures are set to reach as high as 23 degrees.

This week will bring hot and dry weather for most of the country, with the latest forecast suggesting that temperatures will trend upwards and reach 28 degrees by Friday.

Some light, cool breezes will be felt today, mostly in the west and the north, with some patchy showers expected throughout the day.

Conditions are to remain largely dry overnight, but some rain is expected over Connaught, according to Met Éireann.

Tomorrow will be more humid, with patchy rain in most parts of the country at times.

The warmest weather tomorrow will be felt in the midlands and Munster. Temperatures are likely to reach highs of 17 to 23 degrees.

This week’s warm weather is largely thanks to a weather phenomenon known as the Azores High, which is a large atmospheric high-pressure centre that builds up over the subtropical region.

On Friday, temperatures are likely to reach highs of 28 degrees. Dry, sunny weather is expected all week, with some light, variable breezes expected around the country.

Shifting weather patterns around the world and successive record-breaking conditions are evidence of climate change, which is being caused by human activities leading to excessive greenhouse gas emissions that trap heat inside the atmosphere.

Many people will have enjoyed the unusually warm conditions this year – but it’s also a concerning signal of the climate change the world faces, which is on track to escalate in coming years if countries fail to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

