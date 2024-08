MET ÉIREANN HAS extended its Status Yellow rain warning until 10pm tonight, adding Clare and Sligo to the list of affected counties.

Donegal, Cork, Kerry, Galway, Leitrim and Mayo were already under the warning announced yesterday.

The forecaster is predicting heavy and persistent rain at times with potential localised flooding, difficult travel conditions and impacts on outdoor events.

⚠️UPDATED:Status Yellow-Rain warning for Clare, Cork, Kerry,Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo⚠️



Potential impacts:



•Localised flooding

•Difficult travelling conditions

•Outdoor events impacted



Valid:22:00 Mon 26/8 to 10:00 Tues 27/08



Warning➡️https://t.co/FFO2TOnWVe pic.twitter.com/9dAqgzLlBi — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 26, 2024

Tonight will be wet and windy with outbreaks of heavy rain, especially in areas along the Atlantic coast. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible, Met Éireann said.

Temperatures will be as low as 13 to 16 degrees with fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds.

Tuesday morning will be wet again, with a band of rain pushing gradually eastwards over Ireland and a continued chance of spot flooding.

Sunny spells and isolated showers will follow across the west during the morning, extending eastwards into the afternoon with the last of the rain clearing from the southeast by around mid-afternoon.

Highest temperatures are expected to be between 18 and 22 degrees in fresh southerly breezes, which will be strong at the coast.