GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED another nine people in connection with the November 2023 riots in Dublin city centre.

The latest arrests brings the total number of people arrested or interviewed in relation to their alleged offending on 23 November 2023 to 85.

Of those 85, 66 have been charged with offences.

One woman is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning to be charged with criminal damage (arson) to a Dublin Bus bus at O’Connell Street Lower on 23 November 2023.

Advertisement

Between Sunday and Tuesday, Gardaí made nine arrests linked to the rioting. Three of the arrested individuals were adult women, four were adult men, and two were juvenile boys.

Two of the women recently arrested were charged and released on station bail to appear in court at a later date and the two male juveniles were released pending the submission of files to the Director of the Youth Diversion Programme.

The remaining were released without charge pending the submission of files to the Director of Public Prosecution.

Gardaí have confirmed that 24 people have been arrested as a result of a media appeal made to the public in November 2024, which involved the release of photographs of dozens of “persons of interest”.

Gardaí are still appealing for anyone with information about the events of 23 November 2023, or anyone involved in organising or participating in these events, to contact the Garda investigation team at Store Street Garda Station at 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any other garda station.