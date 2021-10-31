#Open journalism No news is bad news

Status yellow wind warning issued for Munster, Galway and Mayo

The warning will remain in place until 10pm for Galway and Mayo.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 31 Oct 2021, 11:57 AM
Met Éireann's map of areas impacted.
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued two status yellow wind warnings for today, one for Munster and another for Galway and Mayo.

Northwest winds are expected to reach speeds of up to 65km/h, with guests potentially as strong as 110km/h.

Coastal and exposed upland areas can also expect even higher guests.

The warnings are in place for Munster until 2pm (with westerly winds also expected there), and until 10pm this evening in Galway and Mayo.

A status orange marine warning is also in place from Mizen Head to Loop Head to Rossan Point.

Nicky Ryan
