Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 22 May, 2019
It's going to be a warm, warm weekend with top temperatures of 20 degrees

However, unsettled weather is forecast early next week.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 22 May 2019, 10:02 PM
35 minutes ago 5,653 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4647639
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

IT LOOKS SET to be a warm weekend with temperatures due to hit up to 20 degrees.

However, Met Éireann said early indications suggest that it will turn cooler with unsettled weather early next week. 

Looking at tomorrow, it will be dry in most areas with a few scattered showers. Lowest temperatures will range from between 8 to 11 degrees. 

Friday will, again, be dry in most areas with bright spells and a few showers.

It will be mild with highest temperatures ranging between 15 to 19 degrees, in a light westerly breeze. 

Friday night will see outbreaks of rain and drizzle is forecast to move in from the Atlantic, affecting mainly parts of west Munster and Connacht. 

It’s expected to be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle on Saturday morning. There will be hill and coastal fog also. 

Dry spells are due to develop during the afternoon and evening in many inland areas, with some bright spells. However, many Atlantic coastal areas will remain dull and misty. 

Top temperatures will range from between 16 to 20 degrees. 

Sunday is set to see outbreaks of rain in the early morning. However, these will clear from the west and most of Sunday is expected to be bright, with sunny spells developing. 

Met Éireann said it will be quite windy, especially in the northwest, with moderate to fresh westerly winds. 

It’s expected to turn a bit cooler, with top temperatures of between 14 to 18 degrees.

