Saturday 13 April, 2019
What was the magnitude of the earthquake that hit Donegal? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The number of food businesses that received closure orders last month.

By Adam Daly Saturday 13 Apr 2019, 7:00 PM
33 minutes ago 1,251 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4589298
Image: Shutterstock/Inked Pixels
Image: Shutterstock/Inked Pixels

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

€1.8 million: The amount of money that the Department of Foreign Affairs spent on roof repairs last year at the Irish Embassy in London.  

37: The percentage of all the housing developments approved under a special fast-track planning scheme that have actually begun construction.

0: The number of questions that Michael Healy-Rae asked the FAI delegation at this week’s Oireachtas Sports Committee. 

7%: The predicted jump in construction costs in Dublin this year, making the capital one of the most expensive cities for construction in the world, a new report has claimed. 

1,700: The number of new cases of childhood asthma in Ireland every year as a result of traffic pollution, according to a new global study. 

7%: The increase in sexually transmitted infections in Ireland in 2018 compared to 2017, according to provisional data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. 

500: The number of vacant properties that Permanent TSB boss Jeremy Masding said the bank has on its books. 

5: The number of historic missing person cases that the State’s forensic lab solved with the help of new technology. 

2.4: The magnitude of the earthquake that struck just off the coast of Donegal earlier this week. 

6: The number of food businesses that were ordered to partially or fully close after being found in breach of food safety legislation in March. 

3: The number of collision blackspots in Dublin that are to have cameras installed to catch motorists running red lights. 

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

