What was the magnitude of the earthquake that hit Donegal? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

€1.8 million: The amount of money that the Department of Foreign Affairs spent on roof repairs last year at the Irish Embassy in London.

37: The percentage of all the housing developments approved under a special fast-track planning scheme that have actually begun construction.

0: The number of questions that Michael Healy-Rae asked the FAI delegation at this week’s Oireachtas Sports Committee.

7%: The predicted jump in construction costs in Dublin this year, making the capital one of the most expensive cities for construction in the world, a new report has claimed.

1,700: The number of new cases of childhood asthma in Ireland every year as a result of traffic pollution, according to a new global study.

7%: The increase in sexually transmitted infections in Ireland in 2018 compared to 2017, according to provisional data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

500: The number of vacant properties that Permanent TSB boss Jeremy Masding said the bank has on its books.

5: The number of historic missing person cases that the State’s forensic lab solved with the help of new technology.

2.4: The magnitude of the earthquake that struck just off the coast of Donegal earlier this week.

6: The number of food businesses that were ordered to partially or fully close after being found in breach of food safety legislation in March.

3: The number of collision blackspots in Dublin that are to have cameras installed to catch motorists running red lights.