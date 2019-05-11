This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 11 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How many food businesses received closure orders in April? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The number of Australian $50 notes that have been printed with a typo.

By Adam Daly Saturday 11 May 2019, 6:30 PM
40 minutes ago 3,804 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4625933
Image: Shutterstock/George Dolgikh
Image: Shutterstock/George Dolgikh

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

122: The number of seats won by the DUP in the Northern Ireland local elections, receiving the biggest vote of all parties. 

460 meters: The extra distance that participants of the Belfast City Marathon ran after a car leading the runners diverted from the official route.

6: The number of food businesses that were ordered to partially or fully close after being found in breach of food safety legislation in April. 

30: The number of people who were treated for hypothermia at an outdoor techno music festival in France after unexpected snowfall left many ravers sheltering under survival blankets distributed by the Red Cross.

$1.17 billion: The amount of money Donald Trump’s businesses lost from 1985 to 1994, based on tax information acquired by the New York Times.

84: The percentage of Irish adults who drink alcohol, a percentage which is expected to increase by 2030 according to a new study published in The Lancet.

€3 billion: The projected cost of the National Broadband Plan, which aims to bring high-speed internet across rural Ireland, approved by Cabinet this week. 

12: The prison sentence handed down to a German-Russian fraudster who tricked New York high society into believing she was a wealthy heiress and stole more than €178,000. 

60: The number of years of searching that an 81-year-old Irish woman carried out before finding her birth mother this week, now 103-years-old. 

€5: The penalty that customers of the MyTaxi app will face if they cancel their booking. 

46 million: The number of Australian $50 notes that have been printed with a typo.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie