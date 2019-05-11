How many food businesses received closure orders in April? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

122: The number of seats won by the DUP in the Northern Ireland local elections, receiving the biggest vote of all parties.

460 meters: The extra distance that participants of the Belfast City Marathon ran after a car leading the runners diverted from the official route.

6: The number of food businesses that were ordered to partially or fully close after being found in breach of food safety legislation in April.

30: The number of people who were treated for hypothermia at an outdoor techno music festival in France after unexpected snowfall left many ravers sheltering under survival blankets distributed by the Red Cross.

$1.17 billion: The amount of money Donald Trump’s businesses lost from 1985 to 1994, based on tax information acquired by the New York Times.

84: The percentage of Irish adults who drink alcohol, a percentage which is expected to increase by 2030 according to a new study published in The Lancet.

€3 billion: The projected cost of the National Broadband Plan, which aims to bring high-speed internet across rural Ireland, approved by Cabinet this week.

12: The prison sentence handed down to a German-Russian fraudster who tricked New York high society into believing she was a wealthy heiress and stole more than €178,000.

60: The number of years of searching that an 81-year-old Irish woman carried out before finding her birth mother this week, now 103-years-old.

€5: The penalty that customers of the MyTaxi app will face if they cancel their booking.

46 million: The number of Australian $50 notes that have been printed with a typo.