Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 22 June, 2019
How much will restaurants be fined for not displaying a tips policy? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The number of people who have applied for an Irish passport so far this year.

By Adam Daly Saturday 22 Jun 2019, 6:30 PM
Under proposed new government rules, there will be a requirement on employers to clearly display their policy on tips, gratuities and service charges, including how they are distributed to employees.
Image: Shutterstock/Manuel Esteban
Under proposed new government rules, there will be a requirement on employers to clearly display their policy on tips, gratuities and service charges, including how they are distributed to employees.
Under proposed new government rules, there will be a requirement on employers to clearly display their policy on tips, gratuities and service charges, including how they are distributed to employees.
Image: Shutterstock/Manuel Esteban

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

€261: The amount of money that a married couple in the UK, found guilty of funding terrorism, sent to their Daesh-supporting son in Syria. 

€2,500: The fine that premises will face if they don’t prominently display their tips policy, under proposed new government rules.

6.44%: The percentage of the 226,851 people referred to the government’s JobPath service who have held down a job for over a year.

9: The number of commercial forests in Dublin that are to be redesigned in favour of more recreational uses, Coillte announced this week. 

2: The number of “showbiz” beluga whales, from an aquarium in Shanghai, who moved to a sanctuary in Iceland on Thursday.  

€1,000: The amount of money a man was fined in Nenagh District Court after he was convicted of the destruction of vegetation growing in a hedge during the bird nesting season.

108: Trinity College Dublin’s ranking in the latest QS World University Rankings, making it the top Irish institution. 

€40 million: The funding announced this week for 10 Greenway projects around the country. 

533,600: The number of people who have applied for an Irish passport so far this year. 

6: The number of “narrowbody” planes ordered by Aer Lingus – to be used for long-haul flights beyond the east coast of the US and Canada.

355,000: The number of hours of community service work that was carried out by people serving Community Service Orders last year, according to the 2018 annual report of the Probation Service. 

5%: The drop in support for Fine Gael in the lasted Sunday Times / Behaviour & Attitudes opinion poll.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

