'We don’t want this to change our lives': The week in quotes

Staff of Reilly's Daybreak in Naul, Co Dublin, where the winning ticket was sold.

You think you can get away with this by shenanigan.

People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett on the government’s move to block legislation which would have banned fossil fuel exploration off the Irish coast.

We have to find him. When a loved one goes missing, you push everything aside and you focus on what is important – and that is family.

The brother of missing Icelandic man Jón Jónsson, David Jónsson, on the family’s determination to find him.

Source: Irish Coast Guard via Facebook

It’s top-down bureaucracy that makes no sense when it comes to the day-to-day activities of emergency personnel trying to do their job.

Green Party senator Grace O’Sullivan on a directive to Coast Guard members which banned the use of blue lights and sirens.

Source: Shutterstock/Jamie Lamor Thompson

You have nowhere to run and nowhere to hide. You have been able to get away with your predatory misconduct for far too long.

Lawyer Gloria Allred, who is presenting two women who have joined others accusing R Kelly of sexually assaulting them as teens.

Source: Oireachtas.ie

Hindsight is 20/20. Five separate strands of investigation, and each on their own was enormous… things go wrong and unfortunately in this case things went wrong in a catastrophic way. Things went wrong.

Ian Drennan, the head of the State’s corporate watchdog, his office’s probe into Anglo Irish Bank.

There’s always a glimmer of hope.

Berna Fidan, sister of missing Esra Uyrun, on the search to find her eight years since she went missing.

We don’t want this to change our lives. What is so exciting is that we will be able to share this money with children, grandchildren and extended family members.

A spokesperson for the Irish family who won €175m in the EuroMillions this week.