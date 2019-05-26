'I will shortly leave the job that it has been the honour of my life to hold': The week in quotes

It’s a Dublin saying all over Dublin but particularly in the North Inner City – like, ‘he’s one of our own – he’s grand’. But it’s not certainly an insult to any new nationality or any new Irish or any one from Cork or Connemara or the Gaeltacht areas it’s just a Dublin saying. It’s a catchphrase it’s like you know ‘and here now is the lottery numbers’m well it’s the same thing. It’s not meant to offend but if it does offend I deeply apologise. But look I am one of their own and that’s the way it is.

Independent councillor Christy Burke on his ‘one of our own’ tagline.

I will shortly leave the job that it has been the honour of my life to hold – the second female Prime Minister but certainly not the last. I do so with no ill-will, but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity to serve the country I love.

Theresa May announced that she will step down as UK Prime Minister.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Saying something is not the same as doing something about it, it’s just not enough.

14 year-old Lillie Power on the Government’s declaration of a climate emergency ahead of Friday’s climate strike.

Source: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

A bunch of cool hipsters can think it’s an amazing place, but the level of anti-social behaviour that goes on is incredible, and the noise is appalling.

Independent Dublin councillor Mannix Flynn on The Bernard Shaw pub in Dublin losing its bid to continuing operating its beer garden.

Source: PA Images

The fact is, in plain sight, in the public domain, this president is obstructing justice and he’s engaged in a cover-up, and that could be an impeachable offence.

US Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said Donald Trump could have committed an impeachable offense by publicly refusing to comply with congressional subpoenas connected to Mueller’s probe.

Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

You can’t just go in there fawning and gushing like some nodding dog and going everything is perfect here because the citizens know it isn’t.

Speaking on an RTÉ Prime Time, Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan spoke about the rise of far-right politics.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Farmers are angry and fed up to the back teeth of empty promises from politicians. They keep promising – ‘Oh! we will look after you on Brexit’.

IFA President Joe Healy on the threat Brexit poses to the farming sector.