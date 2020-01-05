This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'There will be many, in every part of Irish life, who will miss Marian’s voice': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 5 Jan 2020, 6:30 PM
Image: Kate Korgan/RollingNews.ie
Image: Kate Korgan/RollingNews.ie

download (8) Source: Mallow Autograss

Years and years of hard work has being put in by many many people over the years to get us to where we are today. And all to be destroyed within hours by toe rags.

A Facebook post by Mallow Autograss – a non-profit motorsport club – after their property was vandalised.

amy-fitz-2

Today I want to appeal to Amy’s friends. They are a little bit older now and probably have children of their own and possibly have information that could lead us to Amy and bring her home. I beg you – please come forward and let’s bring Amy home.

Christopher Fitzpatrick, the father of missing Irish girl Amy Fitzpatrick, appealed for information on the 12th anniversary of her disappearance.

fulham-v-stoke-city-sky-bet-championship-craven-cottage Source: EMPICS Sport

James has been subjected to this type of vile abuse throughout his career, and he will be fully supported in the same way as any other individual who receives abuse based on their race, religion or nationality.

The Professional Footballers’ Association has pledged its support to James McClean following the latest bout of sectarian abuse aimed at the Republic of Ireland winger while he was on club duty.

Source: HSE Ireland/YouTube

One of the things that’s kind of kept us going is to heart that he has a young daughter himself. So I do think of her life and how her life is so much better by the fact that her dad isn’t constantly in hospital on dialysis, in and out for tests, and is living a much happier life because of Matilda’s kidneys.

Rebecca Maher appealed for more people to become organ donors, sharing the story of her daughter Matilda.

Source: Guardian News/YouTube

We lose patience many times. It happens to me too.

Pope Francis apologised for slapping the hand of a woman who grabbed his hand on New Year’s Eve.

taoiseach 260_90587407 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

We’re not going to allow football in Ireland to fail but we need to get it right because I don’t think the taxpayer would like us to take on the debts, liabilities and pension costs that aren’t theirs.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on whether or not to bail out the FAI.

marian-finucane-rte-radio-presenters-portrait-landscape-headphones Source: Kate Korgan/RollingNews.ie

There will be many, in every part of Irish life, who will miss Marian’s voice.

President Michael D Higgins paid tribute to RTÉ presenter Marian Finucane, who passed away suddenly this week.

