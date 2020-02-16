This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I think my future plans are things like going to the pub': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 16 Feb 2020, 6:30 PM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

I hope that his death will be a warning to other young teenagers who are being groomed by the ruthless criminals, that the promise of money and gifts will inevitably end in tragedy.

Father Phil Gaffney, speaking at the funeral of Keane Mulready-Woods.

keelin-shanley-funeral Source: PA Images

Keelin Shanley leaves a legacy of powerful journalism, driven by a strong commitment to social justice.

Mariam O’Callaghan speaking at the funeral of RTÉ broadcaster Keeling Shanley, who passed away last weekend.

independent-td-seeks-irish-reboot Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

That’s the poxy thing well buried now, thank heavens.

Former president of Renua Eddie Hobbs on the demise of the party.

sinn fein 40 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Don’t do it.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald’s advice to parties asked to form a government with Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil.

006 Children Report Source: RollingNews.ie

We’re talking about this as though there’s a massive lead for one party. In terms of the numbers in the Dáil, Fianna Fáil has the most seats – by one, followed by Sinn Féin, followed by Fine Gael, two behind. We have three large blocks here. Nobody has a divine right to be Taoiseach.
I heard Mary Lou talking on the RTÉ News last night. You’d swear she had 80 seats [a majority in the Dáil].

Fine Gael’s Simon Harris on Sinn Féin’s surge in the election.

same-sex-marriage-legislation Source: Liam McBurney

While this campaign ends with Sharni and I saying ‘I do’, it started with people saying ‘No’ to inequality. By standing together, we’ve made history.

Robyn Peoples, 26, and Sharni Edwards, 27, tied the knot in the first same-sex marriage to take place in Northern Ireland.

cabinet-reshuffle Source: PA Images

I think my future plans are things like going to the pub.

Former UK secretary of state for Northern Ireland Julian Smith shared his plans for the future with Sky News. He was kicked out of cabinet during a reshuffle this week.

Nicky Ryan
