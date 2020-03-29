This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 29 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'This is a marathon without a finish line': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 29 Mar 2020, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,965 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5059921

coronavirus Source: PA Images

Working together our country will come through this Emergency. We will be tested – but will succeed. Our greatest generation was not in the past. Better times are yet to come.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking as he announced new emergency public health measures to slow the spread of Covid-19.

jack-carty Source: James Crombie/INPHO

I’d have waited until after the coach spoke. If it was after a loss where you don’t want to be seen on the phone, you’d kind of turn into the corner or your locker and type your name into Twitter. The first five or six things you read would have dictated how the game went in your mind, that’s how I saw it back in the day.

Connacht out-half Jack Carty spoke about his struggles to move past online criticism of his performances.

shutterstock_501000184 (1) Source: Shutterstock

People are living on the edge of life. Worried, depressed and very scared. Anyone I speak to is down.

Ciara O’Donohoe, a yoga teacher from Dublin who works in Madrid.

virus-outbreak-airline-planes-parked Source: PA Images

We have never seen anything like it before, it eclipses the shutdowns following the September 11th attacks and the volcanic ash crisis.The situation is fast-moving and volatile. What we have seen in recent days is not only countries, but entire regions, close off airspace and ground airlines at short notice.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs told TheJournal.ie on the scale of the challenge faced by those trying to get Irish citizens stranded abroad home safely.

coronavirus Source: PA Images

This is an infection, as we’ve said from the beginning, that’s mild in 80% or more of cases and has a good outcome for the majority of people who are young and healthy but there are many, many case reports of young otherwise healthy people with no underlying health conditions who have picked up this infection who have had to be hospitalised including into intensive care and, in some cases, where that has resulted in death.

The Department of Health’s chief medical officer Tony Holohan on the need for everyone – young, old, healthy, sick – to engage in social distancing.

coronavirus Source: PA Images
Thank you to everybody who is doing what I’m doing – working from home – to stop the spread of the coronavirus from household to household.
UK prime minister Boris Johnson announced he has Covid-19.

shutterstock_1336386752 Source: Shutterstock

This is a marathon without a finish line, it’s not a sprint so take a deep breath and realise that today you’re doing well and how you feel today is all you have to manage.

Psychotherapist Siobhán Murray wrote about the need to embrace the simple things right now.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie