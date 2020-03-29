'This is a marathon without a finish line': The week in quotes

Source: PA Images

Working together our country will come through this Emergency. We will be tested – but will succeed. Our greatest generation was not in the past. Better times are yet to come.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking as he announced new emergency public health measures to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

I’d have waited until after the coach spoke. If it was after a loss where you don’t want to be seen on the phone, you’d kind of turn into the corner or your locker and type your name into Twitter. The first five or six things you read would have dictated how the game went in your mind, that’s how I saw it back in the day.

Connacht out-half Jack Carty spoke about his struggles to move past online criticism of his performances.

Source: Shutterstock

People are living on the edge of life. Worried, depressed and very scared. Anyone I speak to is down.

Ciara O’Donohoe, a yoga teacher from Dublin who works in Madrid.

Source: PA Images

We have never seen anything like it before, it eclipses the shutdowns following the September 11th attacks and the volcanic ash crisis.The situation is fast-moving and volatile. What we have seen in recent days is not only countries, but entire regions, close off airspace and ground airlines at short notice.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs told TheJournal.ie on the scale of the challenge faced by those trying to get Irish citizens stranded abroad home safely.

Source: PA Images

This is an infection, as we’ve said from the beginning, that’s mild in 80% or more of cases and has a good outcome for the majority of people who are young and healthy but there are many, many case reports of young otherwise healthy people with no underlying health conditions who have picked up this infection who have had to be hospitalised including into intensive care and, in some cases, where that has resulted in death.

The Department of Health’s chief medical officer Tony Holohan on the need for everyone – young, old, healthy, sick – to engage in social distancing.

Source: PA Images

Thank you to everybody who is doing what I’m doing – working from home – to stop the spread of the coronavirus from household to household.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson announced he has Covid-19.

Source: Shutterstock

This is a marathon without a finish line, it’s not a sprint so take a deep breath and realise that today you’re doing well and how you feel today is all you have to manage.

Psychotherapist Siobhán Murray wrote about the need to embrace the simple things right now.