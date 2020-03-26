This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 27 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Some young people end up in intensive care': Health chief says *everyone* needs to social distance

Dr Tony Holohan warned that there have been many cases of young people being hospitalised because of Covid-19.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 26 Mar 2020, 11:25 PM
1 hour ago 20,521 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5059142
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan at tonight's briefing.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan at tonight's briefing.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan at tonight's briefing.
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has advised people of all ages to follow official guidelines about Covid-19.

There have been numerous reports of people gathering in crowds and failing to adhere to social distancing (staying at least two metres away from other people) despite repeated warnings.

Speaking at the Department of Health’s daily coronavirus briefing, Holohan said this is “an ongoing challenge, not just for young people but in general if people perceive themselves as being at low risk to the outcome of the infection”.

Holohan warned that there have been many cases of young people needing to be hospitalised because of Covid-19 and, in some cases, dying.

“Our message is that although this as an infection is more severe and has a greater impact among people who have underlying medical conditions and people who are older, it does not mean if you are young and healthy, this disease cannot affect you in a significant way, although the risk of that is lower, it’s not a zero risk.

“This is an infection, as we’ve said from the beginning, that’s mild in 80% or more of cases and has a good outcome for the majority of people who are young and healthy but there are many, many case reports of young otherwise healthy people with no underlying health conditions who have picked up this infection who have had to be hospitalised including into intensive care and, in some cases, where that has resulted in death,” Holohan stated. 

10 more deaths 

A further 255 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases here to 1,819.

Related Read

26.03.20 Coronavirus: 10 more deaths and 255 new cases in Ireland confirmed

A further 10 deaths connected to the coronavirus were also confirmed, bringing the total number of deaths to 19.

Three female patients and seven male patients died; nine of those who died were in the east of the country and one was in the south.

The median age of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 who have died was 79 years; 68% were male and 32% were female.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie