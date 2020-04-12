'It's a pic I've been thinking about for 10 years': The week in quotes

Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

[The gardaí now have] powers over areas of our lives that have never been regulated by police here before.

Irish Council for Civil Liberties’ executive director Liam Herrick on the new powers granted to gardaí to enforce the stay-at-home order.

He stayed at work for you… now pray at home for him.

The headline of Wednesday’s edition of The Sun in the United Kingdom, referring to prime minister Boris Johnson’s admission to ICU.

I’ve thought about a lot of things, I thought about life, you reflect and you’ve time and you think about people who you love and loved and you think about how grateful you are for the great things that happen in life.

Ryan Tubridy returned to RTÉ Radio 1 after recovering from Covid-19.

The day he passed away, I went up to the hospital and I got a bench in the hospital grounds and I put it up against the window to see him. That was the first time in about four weeks that we had seen him.

Padraig Byrne’s brother Francis passed away on 1 April a few days after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, but his family were unable to see him.

So if you do become aware of an incident unfolding, I would absolutely encourage anybody who hears some sort of domestic to call the guards. My neighbours saved my life, I needed that bystander intervention, or I probably wouldn’t be here. It’s so important people step up when they know something is happening and that they try to help.

Jessica Bowes, a survivor of domestic abuse, was a guest on this week’s Late Late Show.

The virus is probably going to be here for a long time, but we need to get to a point where your mum can see the grandkids again, even if the virus is still in Ireland.

Minister Simon Harris on the continued restrictions on public movement.

It’s a pic I’ve been thinking about for 10 years.

Inpho Sports photographer James Crombie spoke to The42 on the shot of a lifetime.