'Five one double-five one, wash your hands': The week in quotes

Make no mistake: we have a long way to go. This virus will be with us for a long time.

We could be facing multiple famines of biblical proportions within a short few months. The truth is we do not have time on our side.

David Beasley, the World Food Programme’s executive director, warned that the pandemic could nearly double the number of people around the world facing acute hunger.

I put myself on the bottom of my list and it took a lot of time for me to figure out if you’re going to look after other people you have to look after yourself first, otherwise you’re useless.

The words of Ian Lawton, a Meath man who ran an ultra-marathon within 2km of his home, to raise money for special care baby units. He battled depression after his son, Hank, died soon after he was born in February 2011.

I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.

The president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, suggested that injecting disinfectant might be an effective treatment for Covid-19.

I feel very lucky, even when I was sick with the virus I was very conscious that people were sicker than me. People who were on ventilators, people who were losing their lives.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald spoke about her brush with Covid-19.

A letter in this week’s Irish Times.

‘Five one double five one wash your hands’ – it’ll be on my gravestone.

Liveline presenter Joe Duffy spoke about his new catchphrase, as well as more about on how he’s finding hosting the show during a pandemic.

I’m at the ‘boiling rhubarb and telling people in the street about it’ stage.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin on how he is handling the stay-at-home order.