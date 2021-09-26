#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 26 September 2021
Advertisement

'One person's rent is another person's income': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 26 Sep 2021, 6:30 PM
49 minutes ago 2,852 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5555298

CABINET 323 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

One person’s rent is another person’s income. It might be their pension, it might be how they pay the mortgage.

Tánáiste Leo Varadkar drew criticism for his comments on problems facing Ireland’s rental sector.

shutterstock_231333556 Source: Shutterstock

As far as I’m concerned, it was harassment when he was messaging me. When someone is creeping around your house to the point where you have to get in CCTV cameras, where you have to have the guard sitting outside, that’s above and beyond harassment.

Una Ring, co-founder of victims support group Stalking Ireland, speaking about a new bill to make stalking a specific offence in law for the first time.

larry-mccarthy Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The criticism emanating from these people has been overly harsh, unfair and in some cases down-right cowardly. It has gone well beyond fair analysis of team performance. Critical evaluation of match performance is fine, and expected, but overly harsh scrutiny of amateur players is unjustifiable. It is inexcusable when it moves beyond the realm of what happens on the field.

GAA president Larry McCarthy on the criticisms levelled at some players.

featureimage-1304 Source: PA Images

I would not at all like to see, nor I might add would many of my Republican colleagues like to see, a change in the Irish accords, the end result having a closed border in Ireland.

US President Joe Biden took a firm stance with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Northern Ireland.

crookhaven-west-cork-ireland-18th-aug-2021-the-arctic-walrus-which-people-have-named-wally-has-been-spotted-again-in-west-cork-this-time-in-crookhaven-the-walrus-is-drawing-a-big-crowd-of-onl Source: AG News/Alamy

We are absolutely over the moon that he’s not only still alive and well, but he is well on his way home to the Arctic.

Wally the Walrus was spotted in Iceland, meaning he’s now roughly in the area he needs to be (although is not quite there yet).

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

student protest 678 Source: Sam Boal

We’re angry, we’re outraged we’re frustrated. We’re annoyed that the government just has not taken our calls on board and haven’t taken the student accommodation crisis seriously enough.

Union of Students in Ireland (USI) president Clare Austick said many college attendees have been left without a place to live this year as students staged a protest outside the Dáil. 

e_7uowgveamimij-390x285 Simon Coveney speaking to Irish media in New York this week.

No I haven’t. I have been busy this week. Katherine Zappone makes her own decisions. I haven’t spoken to her this week.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said he wasn’t in contact with former minister Katherine Zappone during his visit to New York, where she lives.  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie