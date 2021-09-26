'One person's rent is another person's income': The week in quotes

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

One person’s rent is another person’s income. It might be their pension, it might be how they pay the mortgage.

Tánáiste Leo Varadkar drew criticism for his comments on problems facing Ireland’s rental sector.

Source: Shutterstock

As far as I’m concerned, it was harassment when he was messaging me. When someone is creeping around your house to the point where you have to get in CCTV cameras, where you have to have the guard sitting outside, that’s above and beyond harassment.

Una Ring, co-founder of victims support group Stalking Ireland, speaking about a new bill to make stalking a specific offence in law for the first time.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The criticism emanating from these people has been overly harsh, unfair and in some cases down-right cowardly. It has gone well beyond fair analysis of team performance. Critical evaluation of match performance is fine, and expected, but overly harsh scrutiny of amateur players is unjustifiable. It is inexcusable when it moves beyond the realm of what happens on the field.

GAA president Larry McCarthy on the criticisms levelled at some players.

Source: PA Images

I would not at all like to see, nor I might add would many of my Republican colleagues like to see, a change in the Irish accords, the end result having a closed border in Ireland.

US President Joe Biden took a firm stance with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Northern Ireland.

Source: AG News/Alamy

We are absolutely over the moon that he’s not only still alive and well, but he is well on his way home to the Arctic.

Wally the Walrus was spotted in Iceland, meaning he’s now roughly in the area he needs to be (although is not quite there yet).

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: Sam Boal

We’re angry, we’re outraged we’re frustrated. We’re annoyed that the government just has not taken our calls on board and haven’t taken the student accommodation crisis seriously enough.

Union of Students in Ireland (USI) president Clare Austick said many college attendees have been left without a place to live this year as students staged a protest outside the Dáil.

Simon Coveney speaking to Irish media in New York this week.

No I haven’t. I have been busy this week. Katherine Zappone makes her own decisions. I haven’t spoken to her this week.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said he wasn’t in contact with former minister Katherine Zappone during his visit to New York, where she lives.