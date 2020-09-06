This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 6 Sep 2020, 7:30 PM
90402566 Source: Sasko lazarov/Photocall Ireland

I don’t want anyone else, student or staff, to go through the same experiences I did

Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin spoke out about her “horrific” experience of sexual harassment by a colleague in University College Dublin

election-2020-trump Source: PA Images

Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.

President of the United States Donald Trump on why he cancelled a visit to a ceremtary of American war dead in 2018. The comments were reported this week by The Atlantic.

shutterstock_1250161252-1 File photo. Source: Shutterstock

The HSE assured us that there would be no tolerance of overcrowding during Covid. Yet no actions have been taken and we are sleepwalking back to mass overcrowding.

INMO industrial relations officer for Cork University Hospital, Liam Conway, on spiraling trolley figures in Irish hospitals.

It’s just terrible. Absolutely awful. We’ve never seen our local river flood like this ever. I’ve lived in Clifden my whole life, I’ve never seen the likes of it before. It’s been the most horrendous year. We’re doing out best to keep going and stay positive and try to look after customers. But it’s so difficult.

Brian Hughes, the manager of the Abbeyglen Castle Hotel in Clifden, spoke to RTÉ’s News at One about unprecedented flooding in the town.

first-minister-visit-to-the-sighthill-nhs-community-treatment-and-assessment-centre Source: PA Images

This is a programme for government which prepares us for what may well be a difficult winter, but it also encourages us to lift our eyes, find hope in our hearts, and plan for brighter days ahead.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon lay out her programme for government, which included a draft bill for a possible second referendum on Scottish independence.

coronavirus Source: Niall Carson/PA Wire

I also want to thank all teachers, principals and school staff who have worked so hard to ensure that our schools are ready to reopen – it is just one more example of the incredible solidarity that has defined the way in which people all across the country have come together to play their part in getting us through this pandemic.

The acting chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, penned an open letter to parents to mark the reopening of schools this week.

kevin-hart-hands-and-footprints-ceremony-los-angeles Source: PA Images

This has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family. I wish it was only me who tested positive. But it wasn’t – it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson revealed that he and his family tested positive for Covid-19.

