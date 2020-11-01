'You think I could hop into one of them trucks and drive it away?': The week in quotes

Source: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

It’s a cycle of grief, and it’s one that we’re beginning to come to terms with. It needs to change. People are demanding that change now.

Maree Ryan-O’Brien, founder of adoptee rights group Aitheantas, on the anger over plans for the govermnent to seal mother and baby home records for 30 years.

People are just numbed, stunned, devastated, if that would even describe it… it’s a lovely parish. I’m sure they’ll support one another. People will stand together and support one another.

The words of John Magner, the local parish priest in Kanturk, speaking after the deaths of a father and two sons there last weekend.

As elsewhere in Europe, we are overwhelmed by a second wave that will probably be more difficult and deadly than the first.

French president Emmanuel Macron’s grim message as he announced a second national lockdown.

Source: PA Images

Clothes are not essential.

Junior Minister Damien English’s choice of words raised some eyebrows.

Source: PA Images

I think the sinking in. It’s a slow dropping penny, after a quarter of a century in effect of torture and a false narrative being cast about me. I feel as though I’m in a state of sort of recovery. And I think I’m probably going to be in a state of recovery for the rest of my life.

Ian Bailey speaking after the State confirmed it would not be appealing the High Court’s decision which refused to surrender him to French authorities.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: PA Images

Nice trucks, You think I could hop into one of them and drive it away? I’d love to do it. Just drive the hell out of here. Just get the hell out of this.

US president Donald Trump speaking about a nice truck.

Source: PA Images

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.

Kim Kardashian was more Kim Kardashian than she has ever been.