'I'm ready to talk': The week in quotes

As an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people imagine it to be, it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes. I’m ready to talk.

Meghan Markle on leaving the British royal family.

A moment of madness that I am going to have to spend the rest of my life paying for and that my staff are suffering for.

Horse trainer Gordon Elliott on being pictured sitting on a dead horse.

You can’t see compliance.

Professor Pete Lunn, head of the ESRI’s Behavioural Research Unit, on new research which demonstrated how most people are tired of Covid restrictions – but that they’ll still stick to them.

We will not let you get away with this. Right here, right now is where we draw the line. The world is waking up. And change is coming, whether you like it or not.

The full quote from a Greta Thunberg speech used in a Dublin mural that was vandalised this week.

Budgets make your brain bleed. They’re an impossible juggernaut of numbers and impenetrable sentences, rampaging forward so quickly you’ve no way to make sense of them.

Politico’s editor-at-large Ian Dunt summed up the UK’s budget announced this week.

Over a decade ago, the Irish people suffered as a result of the reckless behaviour of bankers and high finance, and a political elite that facilitated them every step of the way. We were told the culture that led to this catastrophe would never be allowed to take root again. But the rot continues, and we need to cut it out.

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty on the news this week that the Central Bank had fined Davy Stockbrokers for breaching market rules in a transaction that involved several top members of staff.

They all morphed into one big bird right in front of us and it was incredible. Absolutely incredible.

Colin Hogg described how he and James Crombie captured stunning images of a murmuration over Lough Ennell.