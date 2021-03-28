'Looks like we might be here for a little bit': The week in quotes

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

We are the granddaughters of the witches you could not burn.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald’s reaction to a cartoon depicting her as a witch.

Source: PA Images

They left because of what the Brits had been doing.

US President Joe Biden on why his Irish ancestors emigrated.

Source: PA Images

I would make the point these are not prisons. We are a democracy. we live in a liberal democracy and I think there are balances to be struck here in terms of how this is administered.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the new regime of mandatory hotel quarantine.

Source: PA Images

After spending the year speaking to children from all backgrounds that anyone can run for election, I felt that it was essential I follow what I preach.

Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu on her decision to run as an independent candidate in the Seanad by-election.

Source: Shutterstock

The climate law is the starting gun for the race of a lifetime.

Director of environmental group Friends of the Earth, Oisín Coughlan on the new climate legislation published this week.

Source: PA Images

Looks like we might be here for a little bit.

Julianne Cona on being the ship directly behind the Ever Given.