'Looks like we might be here for a little bit': The week in quotes

We are the granddaughters of the witches you could not burn.
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald’s reaction to a cartoon depicting her as a witch.
They left because of what the Brits had been doing.
US President Joe Biden on why his Irish ancestors emigrated.
I would make the point these are not prisons. We are a democracy. we live in a liberal democracy and I think there are balances to be struck here in terms of how this is administered.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the new regime of mandatory hotel quarantine.
After spending the year speaking to children from all backgrounds that anyone can run for election, I felt that it was essential I follow what I preach.
Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu on her decision to run as an independent candidate in the Seanad by-election.
The climate law is the starting gun for the race of a lifetime.
Director of environmental group Friends of the Earth, Oisín Coughlan on the new climate legislation published this week.
Looks like we might be here for a little bit.
Julianne Cona on being the ship directly behind the Ever Given.
