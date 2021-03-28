#Open journalism No news is bad news

'Looks like we might be here for a little bit': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 28 Mar 2021, 6:30 PM
35 minutes ago 3,415 Views 0 Comments
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

1706 Mary Lou McDonald Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

We are the granddaughters of the witches you could not burn.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald’s reaction to a cartoon depicting her as a witch.

joe-biden-remarks-on-the-american-rescue-plan Source: PA Images

They left because of what the Brits had been doing.

US President Joe Biden on why his Irish ancestors emigrated.

coronavirus-fri-mar-12-2021 Source: PA Images

I would make the point these are not prisons. We are a democracy. we live in a liberal democracy and I think there are balances to be struck here in terms of how this is administered.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the new regime of mandatory hotel quarantine.

coronavirus-mon-oct-12-2020 Source: PA Images

After spending the year speaking to children from all backgrounds that anyone can run for election, I felt that it was essential I follow what I preach.

Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu on her decision to run as an independent candidate in the Seanad by-election.

shutterstock_1470112595 Source: Shutterstock

The climate law is the starting gun for the race of a lifetime.

Director of environmental group Friends of the Earth, Oisín Coughlan on the new climate legislation published this week.

correction-egypt-suez-canal Source: PA Images

Looks like we might be here for a little bit.

Julianne Cona on being the ship directly behind the Ever Given.

