'Hope is returning': The week in quotes

Source: Oireachtas.ie

The longer we wait to excavate the bodies, the more women will die without knowing whether their child is rotting in the ground, or in a septic tank.

Alice Coughlan, a Bessborough survivor and member of the Mother And Baby Homes Collaborative Forum, during an appearance at the Oireachtas Children’s Committee, discussing legislation that would allow exhumations and re-interment of remains at the sites of former mother and baby institutions.

Source: Julien Behal

As disruptive, as lonely, as frustrating and as sad as the last year has been, we are getting through it and a degree of normality is returning. The company of friends and relations is returning. Hope is returning.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s address to the nation this week.

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

I understood the criticism. It was part of the job.

Former housing minister Eoghan Murphy on the flak he faced during his job in government.

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The kind of things that even the dogs on the street — including those in Donegal — know shouldn’t be happening are happening.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan on concerns over the spread of Covid in the north west of the country.

As I prepare to depart the political stage it is my view that if Northern Ireland is to prosper then it will only do so built on the foundations of successful and durable devolution. That will require continued hard work and real determination and courage on all sides.

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster announced a surprise decision to step down as DUP leader.

Source: Shutterstock

If you have lawyers going to court and they’re fettered or they’re in some way intimidated and prevented from giving the client full, fair and frank legal representation and advice, then you’re crippling the whole system, and if they’re being attacked, then every other practitioner is equally prone to such attack if they were to raise their head above the parapet and complain or criticise.

Council of the Bar of Ireland chair Maura McNally raised concerns about the growing rate at which China has targeted individual legal practitioners.

Source: Shutterstock

A million people live in Dublin city. You can’t replicate the authentic experience of this city. What we have to do now is let them know what they’re missing. Make them feel wanted and welcome in the city again.

Dublin City Council’s Cóilín O’Reilly on his job of transforming Dublin.