'Hopefully George is looking down, saying this is a great thing happening for our country': The week in quotes

I think we all know from our personal lives, house parties are being organised with abandon, it seems to me, as though we weren’t in the midst of a pandemic.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan warning this week that planned gatherings are a continuing cause for concern ahead of Phase Two.

We don’t need to look across the Atlantic to find racism. We have many examples in our own country. Discrimination on the basis of skin colour is pernicious. Sometimes it’s overt discrimination when it comes to getting a job or promotion or being treated less favourably by public authorities, including sometimes government officials.

The words of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar addressing racism at home and abroad in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in the US.

For the July 2020 issue of British Vogue, three key workers star on the cover. Meet @NHSHomerton community midwife, Rachel Millar, and the other heroes on the new front line, photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth.

I’m imagining my mum will be in Tesco tomorrow buying all the copies she can find.

A midwife from Tyrone on being one of three frontline workers chosen to appear on the cover of the July edition of British Vogue.

Given the passions and feelings connected with the use of Irish Gaelic there is a sad risk that the phrase would be regarded as some form of slogan or that its inclusion without translation would of itself be seen as a political statement.

A Church court in England this week ruled against an Irish family who wanted to put an Irish phrase on their deceased mother’s gravestone. The judge said doing do so might be seen as “political”.

I don’t think it seems like a good idea. I hope people wouldn’t need me to tell them that. There’s no need to camp outside the shop.

Health Minister Simon Harris speaking ahead of the reopening of major retailers on the notion of people camping outside Penneys.

Hopefully George is looking down and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country. It’s a great day for him, it’s a great day for everybody. This is a great day in terms of equality.

President Donald Trump suggesting this week that George Floyd, whose death sparked days of rioting across the US, would be happy that the US economy was apparently improving.

We cannot and will not accept this backtracking on the political declaration.

EU chief negotatior Michel Barnier accusing the UK of backtracking on key commitements at the end of the fourth round of post-Brexit trade talks in which “limited” progress had been made.

To Irish white people – and there are amazing white Irish people – I say: Listen. Don’t defend. Don’t be loud. Just sit with it. Once you’ve sat with it, think about how to organise to make it better. How can you use your voice and your presence and your privilege to change things?

Anti-racism activist Diane Ihirwe writing for TheJournal.ie this week.